17-year-old arrested in connection to a January shooting in Edgewood

EDGEWOOD, Md. — A 17-year-old juvenile was taken into custody on Friday and charged with attempted first-degree murder in connection to shooting in Edgewood.

Police say that on January 17, just after 9 p.m., deputies were called to Harford Square Drive at O & P Court for the report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they discovered 22-year-old Oluwatishe Oluwatamilore Ilori shot in the upper and lower body. Ilori was airlifted to Shock Trauma after being treated at the scene.

Through their investigation, detectives were able to identify and arrest a suspect. With a search warrant, they also found a loaded 40-caliber handgun.

The teen was taken to the Harford County Detention Center and awaits an appearance before the District Court Commissioner.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and are looking for possible additional suspects.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 410-836-5430.