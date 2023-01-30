Watch Now
17-year-old arrested after swinging a hatchet and threatening residents

Anne Arundel County Police
Posted at 1:48 PM, Jan 30, 2023
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY — A 17-year-old was arrested for assault on Sunday in Anne Arundel County, police say.

Officers were called to the 700 block of Long Meadow Way in Arnold.

Victims told police that they were speaking with the suspect, while speaking with him he pulled out a hatchet and began swinging at them and threatening them.

The suspect also made threats to shoot the victims. A vehicle was damaged from the hatchet swings.

Officers were able to locate and arrest the suspect.

The identity of the suspect has not been released.

