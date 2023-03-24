17 Candida auris cases identified in Maryland

BALTIMORE — Maryland has been identified as one of the multiple states reporting Candida auris cases according to the Maryland Health Department.

So far in 2023, 17 clinical C. auris cases have been identified. During 2022, a total of 46 cases were identified in the state.

Cases have been identified all over the state.

Candida auris is a type of yeast that causes severe illness in hospitalized patients. In some patients, this yeast can enter the bloodstream and spread throughout the body, causing serious invasive infections.

Patients who have been hospitalized in a healthcare facility for a long time, central venous catheter, or previously received antibiotics are at the highest risk of infection.

The CDC recommends that anyone who believes they have a fungal infection or healthcare-associated infection see a healthcare provider.

