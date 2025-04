A shooting in Baltimore County has left a 16-year-old male dead.

It happened Sunday around 2:10 p.m. in the 4000 block of Alan Drive in Arbutus.

Authorities confirmed the teen had been shot and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The Baltimore County Police Department (BCoPD) is asking anyone with information about the incident to call 410-887-4636.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.