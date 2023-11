EDGEWOOD, Md. — Harford County deputies are investigating a shooting that happened Friday that injured a 16-year-old.

Authorities say that around 3:12 p.m., deputies responded to the 1500 block of Harford Square Drive in Edgewood.

The victim, a 16-year-old male, was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 410-612-1717.