16-year-old Baltimore's first murder victim of 2024

BALTIMORE — Word spread quickly last week of a fatal shooting in the unit block of Gorman Avenue in West Baltimore, but it took six days for police to reveal that the victim was 16-year-old Noah Gibson.

A woman who did not wish to be identified stopped by to try to console the family and found no one at home on North Fulton Avenue.

“My godson was his brother. It’s his brother. Yes. His younger brother,” she told us.

“Can you even imagine the pain they’re going through?” we asked her.

“Yes. I lost a child. I lost a child in March of last year,” she responded, “Five months pregnant. Her and the baby passed."

The school system says Gibson was enrolled at Carver Vocational Technical High School, but it was over the holiday break that someone gunned him down in the street just after 2:00 in the morning on January 2.

At a time when the city is lauding its reduction in murders last year and making plans to further cut down on the homicide numbers this year, this initial killing may serve as a bitter dose of reality.

“Two hundred sixty-six and three hundred and something, that’s not too much difference. It’s the same to me,” said one of the victim’s neighbors.

At this point in the investigation, police will only say a ShotSpotter alerted them to the gunfire, and when they discovered the victim, he was unresponsive and no longer breathing.

If you have any information, which could help homicide detectives, you’re asked to call 410-396-2100 or you can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.