15-year-old shot, killed in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE POLICE
Lenny Rice
Posted at 7:02 PM, Sep 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-25 19:10:04-04

BALTIMORE — A homicide investigation is underway in West Baltimore.

At 4:25 p.m., police were called to the intersection of Laurens Street and North Gilmor Street for reports of a shooting.

Officers arrived and found a 15-year-old boy suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 1300 block of North Gilmor Street.

The teen was taken to a local hospital where, despite life-saving measures, he was pronounced dead.

Detectives ask anyone with information to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

