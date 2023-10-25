Watch Now
15-year-old shot in Edgewood

Posted at 10:05 PM, Oct 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-24 22:12:08-04

EDGEWOOD, Md. — The Harford County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Edgewood Tuesday night.

Just after 8:30 p.m., deputies were called to the 1300 block of Harford Square Drive for reports of a shooting.

A 15-year-old boy was shot. He was airlifted to a trauma center, according to the sheriff's office.

This is a developing story.

