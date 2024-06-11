15-year-old Montgomery County student charged with threats of mass violence at school

BETHESDA, Md. — Montgomery County Police charged a student after a bomb threat was phoned in at a high school on June 7th.

Police were called to Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda just before 11:00 am.

After the threat, school officials evacuated students and staff.

Authorities later determined the threat was not valid and there was no ongoing danger to the school.

Investigators later identified the suspect, a 15-year-old student.

The student was charged with threats of mass violence and disrupting school operations.