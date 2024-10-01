15-year-old indicted for connection to brutal assault of 66-year-old man

BALTIMORE — A teen now faces attempted murder charges after the brutal assault of a 66-year-old man.

The victim, who did not want to be identified, was walking to his parked car when he was approached by five teenagers.

He said they began to put their bandannas across their face and began to speed towards him.

Ring camera footage caught the teens knocking him unconscious and stomping him in the head while he was face down in the street.

He was discovered by his daughter and was taken to the hospital to get stitches on his face.

"The next day I woke up, I looked in the mirror, and I was just so disgusted. I was beaten to a pulp," the victim said.

Police apprehended two suspects in connection to the assault, an 18-year-old and a 15-year-old.

The State's Attorney's Office is seeking attempted murder charges on the 18-year-old, but the 15-year-old was later released from the Department of Juvenile Services, until today.

"While we did not make this decision lightly, the gravity of the alleged crime and the threat to public safety require us to act. Violence of this nature has no place in our community, and we remain committed to ensuring bright futures for our young people while recognizing the need for accountability and justice for the victims. Let me be explicitly clear: if you or your companions decide to attack, stomp on, or slam someone's head in Baltimore, then my office will handle it with the seriousness it deserves. I sincerely thank Governor Moore and his team for the recently announced policy changes for the Department of Juvenile Services," said State's Attorney Ivan Bates.