15-year-old charged as adult after allegedly shooting relative in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Md. — A 15-year-old boy is being charged as an adult after allegedly shooting a woman in Aberdeen Wednesday morning.

On June 7, around 8:35 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Hanover Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a 19-year-old female lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the lower right abdomen.

After the shooting, police arrested the suspect, who fled on foot to the unit block of Valley Bottom Road.

Police say the suspect was a 15-year-old boy.

Investigators determined the suspect attempted to shoot a second female at the Hanover Street location. She was left unharmed.

The victims of this incident were related to the suspect according to police.

The 19-year-old was taken to a trauma center in Baltimore, where she is listed in critical condition.

The Harford County State's Attorney determined the 15-year-old will be charged with multiple counts of attempted first and second-degree murder, first and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and several weapons charges.