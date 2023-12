BALTIMORE — A 15-year-old has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder for a shooting that happened back in August.

Investigators learned the 15-year-old shot and killed Robert Wagner, 18, on August 17, in the 600 block of Cherry Blossom Way.

Police initially responded to the area for reports of a crash and found Wagner inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds.

The 15-year-old was arrested in the 2600 block of Quantico Avenue.