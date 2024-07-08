15-year-old arrested after striking two police cars with stolen vehicle

BALTIMORE — A teenager is in custody after striking two police cars with a car associated with an armed robbery.

Just before 6:30 pm on July 2, officers received a hit on the license plate reader system in the Frankford neighborhood for a stolen car.

Once police found the vehicle, the suspect, identified as a 15-year-old boy, accelerated it, striking two police cruisers in the process of fleeing.

Officers found the vehicle in the 5900 block of Pulaski Highway where it was disabled.

The teen was taken to juvenile booking.