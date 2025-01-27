15 suspected DUI crashes reported on state roads this weekend

BALTIMORE — Nine drivers were arrested on Maryland state roads for suspected drunk driving this weekend.
Maryland State Police reported that they responded to 15 suspected DUI incidents over the weekend.
Seven of those crashes involved someone being taken to a hospital for injuries.
Seven also included multiple vehicles, said police.
Those numbers are in line with reports from MSP in recent months.
