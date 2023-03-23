$15 million in federal funds to upgrade runways at BWI

LINTHICUM, Md. — The BWI Airport is getting $15 million in federal funds to upgrade some of the runway.
Maryland's congressional representatives announced today that $15.6 million is going toward reconstructing 1,800 feet of aging "taxilane" pavement at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.
The funding is coming from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
The lawmakers said in a collective statement:
“This federal investment in BWI, a vital economic and transportation hub for Maryland, underscores the importance of modernizing our airport infrastructure for the safe and efficient operation of our national aviation system into the future."