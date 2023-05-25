15 indicted for prison drug network; drones and correctional officer involved

BALTIMORE — Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown announced 15 people have been indicted in three different prison contraband conspiracies in connection to inmates at Roxbury Correctional Institution (RCI) in Hagerstown, Maryland.

In April 2022, the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services (DPSCS) began an investigation after the recovery of drugs and other contraband smuggled into RCI after an inmate returned from a hospital visit.

The investigative team uncovered a complex web of conspiracies operating to smuggle drugs and other contraband into the facility by way of an employee, drones and outside civilians who were recruited over social media.

In one conspiracy, inmate Jose Tapia recruited outside help via Instagram and paid them to fly drugs over the RCI fence.

The drone would drop off drugs and other contraband.

On September 7, law enforcement interrupted an attempted delivery and arrested two outside facilitators. Some of the things delivered were drugs, tools, cell phones, phone chargers, SIM cords, headphones and thumb drives.

Attorney General's Office

In the second conspiracy, a dietary correctional officer Temille Ashby, a 10-year veteran, smuggled drugs to another inmate, who would then redistribute them through out the facility.

Ashby would smuggle the drugs within her body cavity. When police caught recovered these drugs they found Ashby received around $16,132 in payments on Cash App from the inmate and his family members.

Her normal work location was at Jessup Correctional Institution in Anne Arundel County, but would occasionally work overtime at RCI.

In the third and final conspiracy, inmate Akeem Banks was transported from RCI to the University of Maryland Medical Center (UMMC) for medical treatment.

Friends and family of other RCI inmates would hide bundles of drugs within bathrooms at UMMC, which Banks would collect during his visits.

Once inside RCI, Banks would give these items to other inmates to redistribute around the facility.

Law enforcement intercepted these packages and recovered drugs, cell phones, power adapters, flash drives and cigarettes.

Attorney General's Office

A full list of those charged and their role in the various conspiracies can be found below: