140+ stolen cars valued at $7.3 million headed for Africa intercepted at Port of Baltimore

BALTIMORE — U.S. Customs and Border agents intercepted more than 140 stolen cars at the Port of Baltimore last year.

This according to new data released by the agency on Tuesday.

That total ranks third most in the nation at ports of entry, although it's eight less recoveries than in 2022.

Total value of the stolen cars is estimated at $7,369,142.

Most of the vehicles seized were destined for West Africa, officials say.

Some notable discoveries included three Mercedes Benz each valued at more than $225,000.

There was also one electric vehicle, a 2022 Hyundai IONIQ5, and a John Deere S680 Combine, valued at $147,590.

“The international trade in stolen vehicles is just one of many revenue streams for transnational criminal organizations, so Customs and Border Protection officers will continue to strike back by recovering these vehicles and reuniting them with their lawful owners,” said Matthew Davies, Acting Director of CBP’s Baltimore Field Office. “Auto theft remains a rising concern in the United States. CBP remains committed to working with our federal, state, and local partners to hold these exporters accountable.”

On June 6, the U.S. Attorney’s Office two Laurel men were convicted and sentenced for illegally shipping stolen vehicles overseas.

Nationally — 1,316 stolen vehicles were prevented from being exported during fiscal year 2023 — a 6.5 percent spike from 2022.

