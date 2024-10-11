14-year-olds arrested following robbery, detained multiple times around Maryland

BALTIMORE — Three teens have been sent to Juvenile Booking following a robbery early Thursday morning.

Around 1:10 a.m., officers responded to the 6100 block of Holabird Avenue.

A store employee said five juveniles entered the store, taking various items and they even attempted to take the cash register.

Police say they found multiple juveniles in an abandoned building nearby. As a result, three 14-year-olds, one boy and two girls, were arrested.

One of the girls had a gun.

All three were sent to Juvenile Booking and placed on electronic monitoring.

Later that evening, around 7:10 p.m., officers responded to the same store for an assault in progress.

The same two girls from the previous incident tried to enter the store when they were asked to leave. Police arrived on the scene and tried to intervene.

Both suspects attempted to hit a store employee and one of the girls spat in an officer's face, police say.

The girls have been charged with three separate robberies, stemming from incidents on September 27 and have been arrested multiple times throughout the state