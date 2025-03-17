Watch Now
14-year-old shot in Elkton, police seek camera footage related to incident

ELKTON, Md. — The Elkton Police Department needs your help.

On Saturday, March 15, officers responded to the Walnut Hills neighborhood for a shooting call.

They found a 14-year-old boy suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

He was taken to an out-of-state hospital for treatment.

Detectives are seeking any camera footage that someone may have that shows something related to the shooting.

Specifically in the area of Vince Drive and Jesse Boyd Circle.

You can send video to 284@elktonpd.org, you can also remain anonymous.

