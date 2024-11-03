14-year-old shot and killed in Aberdeen, Saturday night

ABERDEEN, Md. — 14-year-old Jai’den Alexander Winchester was shot in the head and later died in Aberdeen on Saturday night.

It happened in the 200 block of Center Deen Avenue.

Aberdeen Police say the teenager was in cardiac arrest when they arrived.

Officers tried to save the 14-year-old, but he died at the scene.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division responded and assumed the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Lightner at 410-272-2121 or clightner@aberdeenmd.go.