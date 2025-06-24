14-year-old arrested in connection to string of crimes in Baltimore area

BALTIMORE — A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to three crimes around Baltimore.

These crimes took all took place on the same day, June 22, 2025.

Police say the suspect was involved in a stolen vehicle incident at 12:18 a.m., in the 1900 block of Northbourne Road.

He was later linked to a carjacking about six hours later in the 5300 block of Perring Parkway.

The last incident was a commercial armed robbery involving a grocery delivery driver in the 1200 block of Woodbourne Avenue.

The suspect was wearing a GPS monitor due to prior offenses.

He was arrested a day later and taken to the Juvenile Justice Center.