14-year-old accused of carjacking spree has four prior arrests

BALTIMORE — Multiple teens have been arrested in connection to a string of carjackings and auto thefts around Baltimore, over a span of two days.

On September 23, a Lexus RX was reported stolen in the 6200 block of Winner Avenue. About 30 minutes later, another unarmed carjacking attempt was reported in the 4800 block of Nurton Avenue, where the Lexus was used.

Shortly after this, police say a Toyota Corolla was stolen in the 3400 block of Cedardale Road.

The suspects were seen exiting the stolen Lexus before fleeing in both vehicles.

After reviewing footage, police identified a 14-year-old as a suspect in the Winner Avenue incident.

The next day, officers received another report of an unarmed carjacking in the 1800 block of Kelly Avenue, where a Honda Accord was taken.

Police say the suspects used the stolen Lexus to strike the Honda. They used the bump-and-run method where they rear end the car, then the victim gets out to check the damage and the thieves hop in the car.

As the investigation progressed, the 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl were arrested. A 16-year-old also arrested after he was stopped in the Honda in the 4800 block of Reisterstown Road.

The 16-year-old was taken to the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services and later released to a guardian. He was previously arrested for a motor theft back in June 2024.

Police note the 14-year-old was on GPS monitoring at the time of these incidents, following four previous arrests including armed robbery, stolen autos and assault. He is currently facing charges related to all four robberies.