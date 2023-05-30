14 & 15-year-olds charged in home invasion, suspect recorded assault

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Anne Arundel County police responded to the Quail Hollow Apartments in Glen Burnie late Sunday after a pair of girls, ages 14 and 15, allegedly forced their way inside an apartment and attacked another young female.

“I can’t see people going into somebody’s house,” said Mary Taylor who lives in the complex, “Not teenagers that young going into somebody else’s house to beat up somebody else’s children. It makes no sense to me.”

The victim’s mother, who does not wish to be identified, told us the young girls first pried open a window and punched her daughter in the face.

When the family attempted to leave, they spotted the suspects waiting in the parking lot so they stayed put, but then the young girls crawled through the window and attacked the victim again until the mother broke it up and they took off.

In addition to the home invasion and subsequent assault, the victim’s mother says one of the suspects was videotaping the fight with her cell phone as it unfolded.

“It seems like they’re using their phones to record these interactions to put on platforms whether it’s Snapchat, or Facebook, or Instagram, or some sort of social media outlet to kind of promote themselves and what they’re doing,” said Anne Arundel County Police Cpl. Chris Anderson.

The young victim suffered minor injuries and refused treatment, while police searching for her attackers discovered the two girls matching their descriptions in the area and made the arrests.

“Justice needs to be done with them. It makes no sense,” said Taylor.

“Does it make you wonder if you should feel safe in your own home?” we asked.

“It makes me feel like I need some help in here,” she replied.