$14,000 reward offered to identify woman with knowledge in infant sex abuse case

PIKESVILLE, Md. — A reward of up to $14,000 is being offered to anyone who can provide the identity of a woman with important information in an infant sex abuse case.

The woman, captured in screenshots from 2020, has numerous distinctive tattoos including a chest tattoo and multiple ones on the arm/hand.

One wrist tattoo reads "12-17-16."

Police say this woman has specific knowledge related to the identity of a female infant that was sexually abused. The victim is said to be 4-5 years-old now.

Anyone who can identify this woman pictured or has information relevant to this investigation may contact ICAC investigators directly by calling 443-486-3335. Anonymous callers can call Metro Crime-Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.