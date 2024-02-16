13th annual memorial blood drive to honor Capital Gazette victim Wendi Winters

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Six years ago, Wendi Winters was one of five employees at the Capital Gazette who lost their life in a mass shooting.

Winters, a reporter, was an avid Red Cross volunteer for her church, and even saved the lives of several colleagues during the 2018 tragedy, when she confronted the gunman.

Saturday, Feb. 17, will be the 13th time that the Wendi Winters Memorial Blood Drive takes place, at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Annapolis.

Ashley Henyan, a local Red Cross spokesperson, said the event usually draws 150 to more than 200 people, and has collected about 2,500 pints of blood since 2018.

She urged people to register in advance, to ensure they have a spot.

Anyone who donates blood in February also gets a $20 Amazon gift card from the Red Cross.

The blood drive will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Arundel ballroom of the Crowne Plaza Hotel, at 173 Jennifer Road.