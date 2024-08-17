13-year-old injured after makeshift firearm he attempted to fire explodes

CHURCH HILL, Md. — A 13-year-old was hospitalized Thursday after a makeshift firearm he tried to fire exploded.

Firefighters with the Church Hill Volunteer Fire Company and Queen Anne's County Department of Emergency Services paramedics responded to the 200 block of Laysan Teal Court in Church Hill just before 11:00 pm.

The teen had sustained burns and traumatic injuries as a result of the explosion.

He was stabilized at the scene and later flown to Johns Hopkins Children's Center for treatment.

Investigators described the weapon as a 'metal pipe filled with black powder.'

They also determined that there was no evidence that he intended to make a destructive device for nefarious reasons.

After conducting a search, the Deputy State Fire Marshals found no other destructive devices.