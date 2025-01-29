13-year-old charged in Catonsville armed carjacking

CATONSVILLE, Md. — A 13-year-old has been charged in an armed carjacking off of Wilkens Avenue in southwest Baltimore County.

The carjacking happened at aout 7:25 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, reported Baltimore County police this morning.

It was in the 4400 block of Alan Drive, in the Meadow Lane apartments area.

The 13-year-old is accused of displaying a knife and demanding the victim's vehicle.

The victim is currently in the Department of Juvenile Services, said police.

They didn't provide any more details about the suspect.