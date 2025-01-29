Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

13-year-old charged in Catonsville armed carjacking

Baltimore County Police
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bill Fink/ABC2 News
Baltimore County Police
Posted

CATONSVILLE, Md. — A 13-year-old has been charged in an armed carjacking off of Wilkens Avenue in southwest Baltimore County.

The carjacking happened at aout 7:25 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, reported Baltimore County police this morning.

It was in the 4400 block of Alan Drive, in the Meadow Lane apartments area.

RELATED | Unattended cooking leads to deadly Catonsville apartment fire

The 13-year-old is accused of displaying a knife and demanding the victim's vehicle.

The victim is currently in the Department of Juvenile Services, said police.

They didn't provide any more details about the suspect.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are