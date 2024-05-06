Watch Now
13-year-old bicyclist left with life-threatening injuries after being hit by car

Posted at 1:19 PM, May 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-06 13:19:05-04

SEVERNA PARK, Md. — A 13-year-old boy was left with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car Sunday night.

Around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to Jumpers Hole Road at Sylvan Avenue in Severna Park for a crash involving a bicyclist.

Police say a 2013 Honda Accord was traveling northbound when a 13-year-old bicyclist crossed in front of the car and was struck.

The boy was taken to a Shock Trauma Center with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Honda, a 32-year-old man, didn't report any injuries.

The cause of this crash remains under investigation.

