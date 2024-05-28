13-year-old arrested in connection to 7-Eleven robbery in Glen Burnie

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A 13-year-old was arrested in connection to an armed robbery in Glen Burnie early Sunday morning.

On May 26, around 4:30 a.m., officers responded to the 7-Eleven on 1250 Crain Highway for a robbery.

Three suspects, all males, entered the store and approached the clerk.

Police say two of the suspects were armed with handguns and pointed them at the clerk, demanding money from the registers.

The suspects then fled store with an unknown amount of cash.

Officers found the 13-year-old and quickly apprehended him.