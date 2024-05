ESSEX, Md. — The Maryland Transit Administration Police are working to figure out what caused an MTA bus to crash into a vehicle.

Officers responded to Old Eastern Avenue for the crash.

According to police, an MTA CityLink Orange bus and a privately-owned vehicle collided, leaving 13 people injured.

Erick Ferris/WMAR

No life-threatening injuries were reported.

MTA Essex bus crash

*This story will be updated when more information becomes available.*