12-year-old riding a bicycle hospitalized after being hit by pickup truck in Crofton

CROFTON, Md. — A 12-year-old riding a bicycle is hospitalized in critical condition after being hit by a pickup truck in Crofton.

It happened around 6:25 Tuesday evening at the intersection of Johns Hopkins Road and Nantucket Drive.

At the time of the incident, the child was riding with another kid who was not hurt.

The injured child was taken by helicopter to Johns Hopkins Pediatric Trauma Center in Baltimore.

Police say the 59-year-old pickup driver remained at the scene and was uninjured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.