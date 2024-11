BALTIMORE — A 12-year-old boy and his little 5-year-old brother are missing in Baltimore City.

Jaylen Brinkley and Blake Palmer were last seen November 5, around 12:30pm in the 500 block of N. Luzerne Avenue.

Police say Jaylen was wearing a Z black tee shirt and sweatpants.

Blake had on a Spiderman shirt and tan shorts. He wears braces on both legs.

If you see the two siblings, police ask that you dial 911 or call the Missing Person Unit at 443-984-7385.