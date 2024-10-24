Watch Now
12-year-old arrested for sixth time in connection to armed robbery

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police have made two arrests following an armed robbery in East Baltimore on Wednesday.

The incident happened in the 700 block of E. North Avenue.

When police arrived, they spoke with a 14-year-old who said he was approached by two people.

They pulled the teen to the ground, pulled out a gun and demanded his phone, police say.

He have them his phone and the suspects ran.

Police were able to track the phone and found the two suspects, a 12-year-old boy and 14-year-old boy.

Both suspects were sent to Juvenile Booking.

After review, the 12-year-old has been arrested five times in prior robbery incidents.

