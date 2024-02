MARYLAND — The state awarded $111 million in grants to 129 organizations who offer behavioral health services.

The money comes from The Maryland Consortium on Coordinated Community Supports and Maryland Community Health Resources Commission.

Families can now find services like support groups, education, one on one counseling and many more no matter where they live.

Most programs begin this Spring and continue through next year.

You can find the full list of programs and what they offer here.