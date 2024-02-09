11-year-old girl saves herself and dog from fire in Harford County

HARFORD COUNTY, Md — On Thursday afternoon, an 11-year-old girl saved herself and dog from a house fire on Cornell Street in Harford County. Officials say she “discovered the fire in her bedroom and called 911.”

The Office of the State Fire Marshal

The heroics didn’t stop there as she had the awareness to escape with her dog and wait for firefighters to arrive.

Investigators say that the flames were sparked accidentally due to an electrical failure.

The kid hero and her mother are currently displaced as they are being assisted by Harford County Disaster Assistance and the Red Cross.

Because fire and smoke spread rapidly, The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal urges everyone to have a fire exit strategy. "Every family must have a home fire escape plan to get out of the home quickly in case there is a fire."