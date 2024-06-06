Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

11-year-old boy dies after Friday crash in Annapolis

police-lights
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 1:46 PM, Jun 06, 2024

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — An 11-year-old boy has died, after a Friday-night crash in Annapolis.

The boy was in a Toyota Highlander being driven by a 17-year-old. The young driver also had another child in the car, a 9-year-old, said police.

The Toyota's driver failed to yield to oncoming traffic, while turning left from Forest Drive onto South Cherry Grove Avenue, at about 7 p.m. May 31, said police in a press release.

The Toyota was then struck by a Ford Expedition.

The 11-year-old boy was flown by Medevac to Johns Hopkins Children's Hospital, and was taken off of life support with family at his side on June 5, said police.

The 9-year-old, 17-year-old, and the Ford driver all suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Anne Arundel Mobile Crisis and Annapolis Police Department Crisis Intervention Team personnel are providing assistance to the families.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices