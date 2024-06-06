11-year-old boy dies after Friday crash in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — An 11-year-old boy has died, after a Friday-night crash in Annapolis.

The boy was in a Toyota Highlander being driven by a 17-year-old. The young driver also had another child in the car, a 9-year-old, said police.

The Toyota's driver failed to yield to oncoming traffic, while turning left from Forest Drive onto South Cherry Grove Avenue, at about 7 p.m. May 31, said police in a press release.

The Toyota was then struck by a Ford Expedition.

The 11-year-old boy was flown by Medevac to Johns Hopkins Children's Hospital, and was taken off of life support with family at his side on June 5, said police.

The 9-year-old, 17-year-old, and the Ford driver all suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Anne Arundel Mobile Crisis and Annapolis Police Department Crisis Intervention Team personnel are providing assistance to the families.