11 heat-related deaths reported in Maryland so far this year

BALTIMORE — 11 people died of heat-related causes in Maryland this year a new report shows.

The report breaks down the numbers by county with Baltimore City and County both reporting two deaths each.

Allegany, Anne Arundel, Cecil, Harford, Montgomery, Prince George's and Washington all reported one.

Last year, the state had 27 heat-related deaths and nine the year before.

2024 also had a spike in emergency room visits. At this time there are 906 heat-related visits, while last year totaled 1,206.

The report adds that nine of this year's heat-related deaths came from the 65 and older age range.

To look at the heat report, click below.