11-3-2: Clear Spring HS baseball dedicates state championship win to late teammates

CLEAR SPRING, Md. — Sports have a way of helping us through the pain of life.

The Washington County town of Clear Spring suffered the tremendous loss of three young men in a car crash last year.

The high school baseball team dedicated their season to them.

What happened this weekend is more than a coincidence, or luck. It is a moment that brings out the greatest goosebumps to ever invade your arm.

A year ago, it was a pile of jubilation.

A celebration for winning a state championship. Who knew that months later it would turn into a pile of broken hearts.

Three stars, 16-year-olds Clayton Knode and Kannon Shive, and 17-year-old T.J. Josenhans, were killed in a car accident on Interstate 81.

“I thought someone was playing a prank on me”, said teammate Dawson Kehr. “I just said 'no,' and then I just started balling.”

Coach Mark Shive just couldn’t. He lost his son, Kannon. He turned his coaching duties over to a former player of his, Brandon Glazer.

“I owe it all to Coach; without him, I wouldn’t be in this position,” said Glazer.

In the 11th inning, Clear Spring would win its championship for the boys upstairs.

The wind that was knocking down balls in the air all day long let up enough for Dawson to slug his game winning homer.

The team won in the 11th inning by a score of 3-2.

You know what Clayton, TJ, and Kannon’s numbers were?

11-3-2.