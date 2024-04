BALTIMORE — Regina Moyer went to her first Major League ballgame in 1939.

She was sixteen.

Today, she threw out the first pitch at the Orioles game.

She's now 101 years old.

She's been a baseball fan her entire life.

Her love for the game started when she used to play with her brother as a kid.

Ms. Moyer got to watch the game with her son, and the O's beat the Twins 4-2.