100 school buses in Harford County equipped with stop arm cameras

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — 100 school buses were equipped with AngelTrax Stop Arm Cameras in Harford County today.

These cameras will issues citations for traffic violations around school buses.

They've been added to buses that are on routes with the most stop arm violators. These buses were selected after a careful vetting process.

According to the Harford County Sheriff's Office, there are 17 million stop arm violations during a single school year.

Illegally passing a school bus could result in a child being seriously injured or killed.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office will begin issuing citations immediately. Fines for each violation are $125 and can be paid here.