10-year-old boy killed in Salisbury shooting

SALISBURY, Md. — A 10-year-old boy died after being found shot inside a house in Salisbury on Monday night, said police.

Maryland State Police are searching for a suspect in the shooting. The boy has not been identified at this time.

He was found inside a house on Clayton Street at about 10:30 p.m. with a gunshot wound. Police believe he was with his mother and two other young children in the house.

He was taken to Tidal Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

There's currently no suspect description. Investigators have been interviewing witnesses and residents.

Anyone with information about this murder is urged to contact Crime Solvers of the Eastern Shore at 410-548-1776. Callers may remain anonymous.

