10 people displaced following shed fire in Elkton

ELKTON, Md. — Families were left devastated after a shed fire severely damaged their home early Sunday morning.

Firefighters responded to the 100 block of Mallard Court for the fire.

According to the State Fire Marshal's Office, the fire originated in a shed and ignited into the rear of the home, then spread to adjacent homes.

It took 75 firefighters 1 hour to get the fire under control.

Residents told investigators that they've seen homeless people take shelter in the shed and they possibly could have run extension cords through it.

Ten people were displaced between all the homes and are also being assisted by the Red Cross and friends.

Investigators have not ruled out discarded smoking materials or a campfire as possible causes.

If you have any information about this fire, call 410-386-3050.