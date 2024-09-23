10 Maryland Schools recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools

BALTIMORE — 10 schools in Maryland have been named National Blue Ribbon Schools.

This means these schools are making strides to close achievement gaps and they excel in academic performance.

The Maryland schools named were:



Maryland – Annapolis – St. Mary Elementary School, Archdiocese of Baltimore

Maryland – Cockeysville – St. Joseph School Cockeysville, Archdiocese of Baltimore

Maryland – Ellicott City – Our Lady Of Perpetual Help School, Archdiocese of Baltimore

Maryland – Ellicott City – Worthington Elementary School, Howard County Public Schools

Maryland – Forestville – Bishop McNamara High School

Maryland – Gaithersburg – Woodfield Elementary School, Montgomery County

Maryland – Perry Hall – Chapel Hill Elementary School, Baltimore County Public Schools

Maryland – Potomac – Bells Mill Elementary School, Montgomery County Public Schools

Maryland – Severna Park – Saint John the Evangelist School, Archdiocese of Baltimore

Maryland – Towson – Immaculate Conception School, Archdiocese of Baltimore

A National Blue Ribbon award will be displayed in the entryways or the school's flagpole.

The Department recognizes all schools based on student performance data including assessment results, student subgroup performance and graduation rates. Schools are recognized in both or either of two performance categories:



Exemplary High Performing Schools: These schools are among the top performers in their state as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.

Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools: These schools excel in narrowing achievement gaps between different student groups and the overall student body.

Up to 420 schools may be nominated each year.