1 stabbed in fight at Glen Burnie Walmart

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A woman is charged with stabbing a man during a fight at Walmart in Glen Burnie on Monday afternoon.

Police responded to the store, on Chesapeake Center Drive, at about 4:45 p.m. Feb. 19, said Anne Arundel County Police Department.

Three people were reportedly in a fight, when an "associated" woman stabbed a person. The victim had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

One of the suspects also stole a cell phone from the victim, which had fallen out during the stabbing. All suspects drove away in a red sedan.

Police weren't able to find the suspects, and anyone with information should call 410-222-6135 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.