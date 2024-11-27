1 killed in Gambrills crash

GAMBRILLS, Md. — A driver was killed Sunday evening in a crash on Crain Highway in the Gambrills area, said Anne Arundel County police.

An 18-year-old man in a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro struck a 2016 Chevrolet Cruz that was trying to cross Crain Highway North at Saint Stephens Church Road.

The Camaro had been going north on Crain Highway.

The driver in the Cruz, Joseph A. Amatangelo IV, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Camaro's driver was not injured.

It happened at about 7:35 p.m. Nov. 24, and the investigation is continuing.

