1 killed, 2 injured after car catches fire in East Baltimore crash

BALTIMORE — One person is dead and two others were injured after a crash in East Baltimore early Friday morning.

Around 2:15 a.m., officers responded to the 2400 block of Sinclair Lane for a report of a crash with injury.

Police say a single vehicle crashed and caught fire. Two females that were in the car escaped and were taken to the hospital.

The driver, an unknown male, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Crash Team investigators responded to the scene and assumed control over the investigation.

Anyone with information in reference to this crash is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2606 or simply dial 911.