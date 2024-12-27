1 detained after "suspicious" circumstance in White Marsh

WHITE MARSH, Md. — An investigation of a suspicious vehicle shut down White Marsh's busy Campbell Boulevard area this afternoon.

County police said they were investigating a suspicious circumstance in the 5300 block of Campbell Boulevard.

After several hours, police said on social media that one person was taken into custody, the incident was "safely resolved," and "there is no active threat to the public."

County Councilman David Marks, who represents the area, noted this was "the White Marsh Town Center area near Lowe's" and it was a "serious investigation."

He also posted:

Thank you to our police and other authorities for swifty moving on a tip about a suspicious vehicle with weapons. Thank to the vigilant person who reported this - we appreciate her response.

