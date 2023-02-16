1 dead, 7 injured after crash in Northeast Baltimore Wednesday night

BALITMORE — Baltimore police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday night in the intersection of Moravia Road and Interstate 895.

According to police, a vehicle was attempting to make a turn when it collided with another.

A 39-year-old passenger of one of the vehicles was found unresponsive and suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Medical officials transported the victim to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The remaining 7 victims were transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers from the Accident Investigation Unit assumed control of the investigation.

Anyone with additional information regarding this collision is urged to contact AIU investigators at 410-396-2606 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.