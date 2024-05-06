Watch Now
1 dead, 5 injured after car crashes into vacant home while fleeing police

Posted at 5:34 PM, May 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-06 17:39:10-04

JESSUP, Md — Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a vehicle crash that left one person dead in Jessup early Monday morning.

According to police, a patrol officer observed a vehicle speeding near Annapolis Road and Reece Road in Severn and tried to perform a traffic stop.

The vehicle fled from the officer, leading them to deactivate their patrol vehicle's emergency equipment. The officer did not pursue the vehicle.

A few minutes later, police received a call regarding a crash on Jessup Road near Oak Ridge Road.

Further investigations revealed the vehicle, a Lexus IS 350, was traveling westbound on Jessup Road at a high rate of speed when it failed to negotiate a right-hand curve.

The Lexus then struck a vacant home on the eastbound side of Jessup.

The driver and four passengers were taken to Shock Trauma with life-threatening injuries. A fifth passenger was taken to the Baltimore Washington Medical Center with serious injuries.

One of the passengers, a 26-year-old woman, was later pronounced dead at Shock Trauma.

The investigation was assumed by the Traffic Safety Section.

