1 dead 2 hospitalized in multi-vehicle collision in Laurel.

Mike Vielhaber
Posted at 2:18 PM, Feb 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-07 14:18:29-05

LAUREL, Md. — A multi-vehicle collision in Laurel left one person dead and two hospitalized last night.

The crash occurred around 9:45pm. Howard County police say that a Chevy 1500 was traveling north on Route 1, when for reasons unknown, the pickup truck crossed the median and hit a 2007 Pontiac Solstice that was traveling southbound. Consequently, the Solstice then struck a Hyundai Accent; scraps from that impact damaged a 2022 Toyota Camry.

The Pontiac driver was confirmed dead on the scene. The other drivers involved in the collision were taken to area hospitals.

Authorities say that Route 1 in both directions between Whiskey Bottom Road and Maier Road was closed for four hours.

The investigation is still active.

